Disgruntled neighbor refuses to return family’s trampoline after storm in Colorado

Posted 6:24 PM, May 4, 2018, by , Updated at 06:25PM, May 4, 2018

A disgruntled Colorado man refuses to return his neighbor's trampoline after the structure blew away during a recent storm. The man say if his neighbor "had acted like a white person," he would have given it back.