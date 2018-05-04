HOUSTON — Charlie Theron is back on the big screen in Tully this weekend. AP award winning film critic Dustin Chase reviews the new sarcastic drama by Jason Reitman. Is this collaboration better or worse than their 2011 flick Young Adult? Also on the review chopping block this week is remake Overboard which swaps out Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn for Anna Farris and Eugenio Derbez. A modern improvement or a comedic disaster? Lastly, another middle east thriller, Backstabbing for Beginners with Theo James from Divergent fame and Ben Kingsley. Weekly new releases reviewed so you don’t waste your time and money, every week , right here on Flix Fix.
Flix Fix: Tully, Overboard and Backstabbing for Beginners
