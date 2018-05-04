× Former President George H.W. Bush released from hospital

HOUSTON — Former President George H.W. Bush has been released from Methodist Hospital, according to spokesman Jim McGrath.

According to McGrath, President Bush is doing well and happy to be home.

President @GeorgeHWBush was discharged from @MethodistHosp after treatment for an infection. His doctors report he is doing well and is happy to return home. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) May 4, 2018

Thanks for all of your prayers. Dad is doing well and headed home. https://t.co/Aq99DV2XDR — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) May 5, 2018

The former president took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce how pleased he was with the staff at Methodist Hospital. He even joked about eventually leaving the hospital.

Quite moved by this announcement by @MethodistHosp. The atrium is beautiful, but recent developments notwithstanding I have not taken up residence here. The doctors, nurses and support staff are so nice, but the second I get the green light I’m outta here. https://t.co/VkWHmxzI6c — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 3, 2018

Bush 41 was originally admitted to the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist on April 3— a day after the burial of his wife Barbara Bush. The Bush family notified the public that an infection had spread throughout his bloodstream, causing sepsis.