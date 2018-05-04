Former President George H.W. Bush released from hospital
HOUSTON — Former President George H.W. Bush has been released from Methodist Hospital, according to spokesman Jim McGrath.
According to McGrath, President Bush is doing well and happy to be home.
The former president took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce how pleased he was with the staff at Methodist Hospital. He even joked about eventually leaving the hospital.
Bush 41 was originally admitted to the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist on April 3— a day after the burial of his wife Barbara Bush. The Bush family notified the public that an infection had spread throughout his bloodstream, causing sepsis.