Frontier Airlines cleaning crew member fatally stabs co-worker at Philadelphia Airport

HOUSTON — It was a fatal frontier at the Philadelphia International Airport!

A Frontier Airlines contract employee apparently stabbed his coworker to death during a fight at the Philly Airport!

Police say two men were on a break from cleaning planes when a fight broke out among three employees of worldwide flight services in the break room on the tarmac.

Cops indicate the fatal fight was all over one man turning off an overhead light.

According to police, two men started pushing and shoving each other over the light, and that's when a third man got involved with deadly consequences.

Authorities say a 35-year-old worker stabbed his 28-year-old co-worker in the stomach, possibly with a box cutter knife.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he died.

The suspect tried to flee the scene, but airport police quickly caught him taking him into custody.

Frontier Airlines issued a statement saying, "our hearts go out to those touched by the tragedy."

Fortunately, no passengers were ever in any danger, and officials say no flights were interrupted by the chaos.

But the whole tragic incident just goes to show: a fight can become fatal— even in a flash of light.