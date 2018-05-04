× JOB ALERT! HISD recruiting bus drivers for 2018-2019 school year

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District’s Transportation Services Department is hosting four job fairs across the city to interview and hire prospective bus drivers for the upcoming school year.

Selected applicants will earn a starting hourly wage of $16.64 and will be provided free training. Other benefits include health, dental, and vision insurance, Teacher Retirement System participation, and special trip pay options.

Dates and Times:

May 12….. 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Scarborough High School 4141 Costa Rica

May 19 …..9 a.m. – 1 p.m. HISD Nutrition Services 6801 Bennington

June 2 …… 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Westbury High School 11911 Chimney Rock

June 9 …….9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Gregg Elementary School 6701 Roxbury

“The safe and efficient delivery of our students to and from their school campus is of the utmost importance,” Transportation Services General Manager Timothy Brown said. “We are looking for skilled, reliable drivers who understand that the support we provide through transportation is critical to the students’ learning process.”

All applicants must be at least 18 years of age with a valid Texas driver’s license and a motor vehicle report with less than six points. They must also be able to pass a background investigation, drug/alcohol screening and a Department of Transportation physical. Applicants must also be able to communicate in English both orally and in writing.

Anyone interested in joining HISD as a bus driver is encouraged to visit DriveHISD.org to apply as soon as possible or call 713-556-9400 with any questions.