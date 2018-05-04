Houston Happenings: Get ready for Cinco De Mayo weekend!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- The weekend is almost upon us! That means it's time to check out Houston Happenings.

Keels & Wheels Concours d'Elegance

Keels & Wheels Concours d'Elegance will be this Saturday and Sunday, May 5-6, at the Lakewood Yacht Club in Seabrook, Texas. Benefiting Today's Harbor for Children, Keels & Wheels has raised more than $1.7 million for local charities.

At this event, guests can enjoy fun-filled entertainment such as a presentation from the ReMax Skydiving team and kid-friendly activities such as Kids Build-a-Boat.

The event will raffle off a Lincoln MKC SUV from BayWay Lincoln by The Jon and Jacqueline Hodges Charitable Foundation. Tickets start at $20.

Big Girls Rock 2 presents: Behind The Mask Fashion Show

Behind the Mask Fashion Show will be on Sunday, May 6 at 6 p.m. at the Sheraton North Houston hotel near George Bush Intercontinental.

This event will raise awareness on domestic violence and sexual abuse, and will feature several survivors. Tickets start at $20.

2018 JMBLYA

The 2018 JMBLYA fest will be this Sunday, May 6 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Sam Houston Race Park.

Attendees will enjoy fun-filled interactive activities, games and an awesome concert. This year's lineup are J.Cole, Migos, Kevin Gates, Bun B, Trae Tha Truth, DJ Mr. Rogers and so many more.

Cinco De Mayo Paint Party

Cinco De Mayo Paint Party will be this Saturday, May 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Avant Garden on Westheimer Road.

Participants can enjoy tacos from Taqueria El Paloma taco truck, cocktails, great music and painting.

Guests are advised to RSVP and arrive 10 to 15 minutes early to the event. This event will be free to the public.

