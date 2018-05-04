Katy woman claims Harris County jailer raped her while in custody, sues sheriff’s office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A young Katy mother is suing the Harris County Sheriff's Office, claiming she was raped by one of their deputies while in custody.

According to court documents, Emma Lopez was pulled over by a Katy ISD police officer for speeding just a few blocks away from her home. The officer stopped Lopez, and smelled marijuana in the car. During a search of the vehicle, the officer allegedly found .48 grams of pot.

Lopez was traveling in a school zone, which makes a drug offense even worse. She was arrested and taken to jail.

According to Lopez, while she was in custody that night, she was raped by a jailer.

Lopez has hired Houston attorney Michael Edwards, who has filed a six-count federal civil rights complaint against HCSO and several other agencies.

The sheriff's office released a statement that read, in part:

"The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed at this time. The Harris County Sheriff's Office takes these allegations seriously, and we are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all inmates entrusted in our care."