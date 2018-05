HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department Homicide Division is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the Galleria area Thursday.

Police responded to a welfare check request in the 4000 block of Markham Street around 9:30 p.m. After searching the home, police found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The men were pronounced dead.

It is alleged that the men were going through a divorce, which may have led to the shooting.

