New luxury bus service puts Houstonians on fast track to Dallas

HOUSTON — The Texas Bullet Train has been talked about for some time now, and it looks like we are going to have to wait a lot longer. Or you can book a trip this month on the Niteliner, which is the next best thing!

The Niteliner is a custom built luxury RV created for professionals who live in Houston but work in Dallas or vice versa.

The bus loads up at 11 p.m. Sunday and runs through Friday. Oh, and the amount of storage space is insane! There is almost no limit to the amount of luggage you can bring and the bus sleeps 27 people.

Each bed includes a TV, DVD player, charging ports and WiFi. There is also a microwave and fridge on the bus, too!

The starting rate is $69 for an economy seat, but there are discounts right now for their roll out campaign.

Niteliner plans to expand to multiple routes between major cities across the U.S. in the near future, but for now it's only in Texas.