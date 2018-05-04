Special Election Day held Saturday in Houston’s District K after death of beloved councilman Larry Green

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - A city council seat is up for election this Saturday, May 5. The vote is to fill the vacancy in District K, which had been held for six years by Larry Green before his death in March. There will be 28 Election Day polling locations for registered voters to cast their ballot in District K (see below).

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Each voter must vote at the polling location designated for the voting precinct in which they are registered to vote.

There are nine candidates on the ballot including, Larry Blackmon, Patricia "Pat" Frazier, Gerry Vander-Lyn, Martha Castex-Tatum, Lawrence J. McGaffie, Carl David Evans, Elisabeth E. Johnson, Anthony Freddie and Aisha Savoy.

Election Day Polling Locations for May 5, 2018, City of Houston Council Member District K Special Election PCT Location Address City Zip 0014 Parker Elementary School 10626 Atwell Drive Houston 77096 0017 Shearn Elementary School 9802 Stella Link Road Houston 77025 0018 Longfellow Elementary School 3617 Norris Drive Houston 77025 0022 Westbury High School 11911 Chimney Rock Road Houston 77035 0131 Abiding Faith United Methodist Church 14300 Almeda School Road Houston 77047 0146 Platou Community Center 11655 Chimney Rock Road Houston 77035 0216 Montgomery Elementary School 4000 Simsbrook Drive Houston 77045 0223 Holiday Inn Houston NRG Med Center Area 8111 Kirby Drive Houston 77054 0224 Linkwood Park Community Center 3699 Norris Drive Houston 77025 0255 Red Elementary School 4520 Tonawanda Drive Houston 77035 0286 Windsor Village Community Center 14441 Croquet Lane Houston 77085 0287 Willow Meadows Baptist Church 4300 West Bellfort Street Houston 77035 0291 Braeswood Assembly of God 10611 Fondren Road Houston 77096 0292 Audrey H Lawson Middle School 14000 Stancliff Street Houston 77045 0293 Andy Anderson Elementary School 5727 Ludington Drive Houston 77035 0318 Hobby Elementary School 4021 Woodmont Drive Houston 77045 0319 Hiram Clarke Multi Service Center 3810 West Fuqua Street Houston 77045 0332 Windsor Village Community Center 14441 Croquet Lane Houston 77085 0337 Fondren Elementary School 12405 Carlsbad Street Houston 77085 0372 Southmeadow Property Owners Clubhouse 12002 Fairmeadow Drive Houston 77071 0384 Riceville Mount Olive Baptist Church 11539 South Gessner Road Houston 77071 0453 Westbury High School 11911 Chimney Rock Road Houston 77035 0458 Audrey H Lawson Middle School 14000 Stancliff Street Houston 77045 0462 Kate Bell Elementary School 12323 Shaftsbury Drive Houston 77031 0490 Creekbend Gardens Apartments 8106 Creekbend Drive Houston 77071 0525 Milne Elementary School 7800 Portal Drive Houston 77071 0541 Fiesta Mart Inc 8130 Kirby Drive Houston 77054 0542 Townwood Community Center 3402 Simsbrook Drive Houston 77045 0554 Braeswood Assembly of God 10611 Fondren Road Houston 77096 0638 Westbury High School 11911 Chimney Rock Road Houston 77035 0652 Welch Middle School 11544 South Gessner Road Houston 77071 0693 Braeswood Assembly of God 10611 Fondren Road Houston 77096 0722 Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church 15500 Vandalia Way Houston 77053 0754 Bethels Place Community Empowerment Center 12660 Sandpiper Drive Houston 77035 0830 Holiday Inn Houston NRG Med Center Area 8111 Kirby Drive Houston 77054 0869 Creekbend Gardens Apartments 8106 Creekbend Drive Houston 77071 0891 Linkwood Park Community Center 3699 Norris Drive Houston 77025 0893 Westbury High School 11911 Chimney Rock Road Houston 77035 0931 Longfellow Elementary School 3617 Norris Drive Houston 77025 0932 Longfellow Elementary School 3617 Norris Drive Houston 77025 0933 Longfellow Elementary School 3617 Norris Drive Houston 77025 0947 Willow Meadows Baptist Church 4300 West Bellfort Street Houston 77035 0948 Willow Meadows Baptist Church 4300 West Bellfort Street Houston 77035 0949 Willow Meadows Baptist Church 4300 West Bellfort Street Houston 77035 0985 Creekbend Gardens Apartments 8106 Creekbend Drive Houston 77071 0986 Creekbend Gardens Apartments 8106 Creekbend Drive Houston 77071 0994 Hobby Elementary School 4021 Woodmont Drive Houston 77045 0995 Townwood Community Center 3402 Simsbrook Drive Houston 77045 *Polling locations are subject to change up until Election Day.

For more information, visit HarrisVotes.com.