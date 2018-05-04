Special Election Day held Saturday in Houston’s District K after death of beloved councilman Larry Green

HOUSTON - A city council seat is up for election this Saturday, May 5. The vote is to fill the vacancy in District K, which had been held for six years by Larry Green before his death in March. There will be 28 Election Day polling locations for registered voters to cast their ballot in District K (see below).
The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Each voter must vote at the polling location designated for the voting precinct in which they are registered to vote.
There are nine candidates on the ballot including, Larry Blackmon, Patricia "Pat" Frazier, Gerry Vander-Lyn, Martha Castex-Tatum, Lawrence J. McGaffie, Carl David Evans, Elisabeth E. Johnson, Anthony Freddie and Aisha Savoy.
Election Day Polling Locations for May 5, 2018, City of Houston Council Member District K Special Election
PCT
Location
Address
City
Zip
0014
Parker Elementary School
10626 Atwell Drive
Houston
77096
0017
Shearn Elementary School
9802 Stella Link Road
Houston
77025
0018
Longfellow Elementary School
3617 Norris Drive
Houston
77025
0022
Westbury High School
11911 Chimney Rock Road
Houston
77035
0131
Abiding Faith United Methodist Church
14300 Almeda School Road
Houston
77047
0146
Platou Community Center
11655 Chimney Rock Road
Houston
77035
0216
Montgomery Elementary School
4000 Simsbrook Drive
Houston
77045
0223
Holiday Inn Houston NRG Med Center Area
8111 Kirby Drive
Houston
77054
0224
Linkwood Park Community Center
3699 Norris Drive
Houston
77025
0255
Red Elementary School
4520 Tonawanda Drive
Houston
77035
0286
Windsor Village Community Center
14441 Croquet Lane
Houston
77085
0287
Willow Meadows Baptist Church
4300 West Bellfort Street
Houston
77035
0291
Braeswood Assembly of God
10611 Fondren Road
Houston
77096
0292
Audrey H Lawson Middle School
14000 Stancliff Street
Houston
77045
0293
Andy Anderson Elementary School
5727 Ludington Drive
Houston
77035
0318
Hobby Elementary School
4021 Woodmont Drive
Houston
77045
0319
Hiram Clarke Multi Service Center
3810 West Fuqua Street
Houston
77045
0332
Windsor Village Community Center
14441 Croquet Lane
Houston
77085
0337
Fondren Elementary School
12405 Carlsbad Street
Houston
77085
0372
Southmeadow Property Owners Clubhouse
12002 Fairmeadow Drive
Houston
77071
0384
Riceville Mount Olive Baptist Church
11539 South Gessner Road
Houston
77071
0453
Westbury High School
11911 Chimney Rock Road
Houston
77035
0458
Audrey H Lawson Middle School
14000 Stancliff Street
Houston
77045
0462
Kate Bell Elementary School
12323 Shaftsbury Drive
Houston
77031
0490
Creekbend Gardens Apartments
8106 Creekbend Drive
Houston
77071
0525
Milne Elementary School
7800 Portal Drive
Houston
77071
0541
Fiesta Mart Inc
8130 Kirby Drive
Houston
77054
0542
Townwood Community Center
3402 Simsbrook Drive
Houston
77045
0554
Braeswood Assembly of God
10611 Fondren Road
Houston
77096
0638
Westbury High School
11911 Chimney Rock Road
Houston
77035
0652
Welch Middle School
11544 South Gessner Road
Houston
77071
0693
Braeswood Assembly of God
10611 Fondren Road
Houston
77096
0722
Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church
15500 Vandalia Way
Houston
77053
0754
Bethels Place Community Empowerment Center
12660 Sandpiper Drive
Houston
77035
0830
Holiday Inn Houston NRG Med Center Area
8111 Kirby Drive
Houston
77054
0869
Creekbend Gardens Apartments
8106 Creekbend Drive
Houston
77071
0891
Linkwood Park Community Center
3699 Norris Drive
Houston
77025
0893
Westbury High School
11911 Chimney Rock Road
Houston
77035
0931
Longfellow Elementary School
3617 Norris Drive
Houston
77025
0932
Longfellow Elementary School
3617 Norris Drive
Houston
77025
0933
Longfellow Elementary School
3617 Norris Drive
Houston
77025
0947
Willow Meadows Baptist Church
4300 West Bellfort Street
Houston
77035
0948
Willow Meadows Baptist Church
4300 West Bellfort Street
Houston
77035
0949
Willow Meadows Baptist Church
4300 West Bellfort Street
Houston
77035
0985
Creekbend Gardens Apartments
8106 Creekbend Drive
Houston
77071
0986
Creekbend Gardens Apartments
8106 Creekbend Drive
Houston
77071
0994
Hobby Elementary School
4021 Woodmont Drive
Houston
77045
0995
Townwood Community Center
3402 Simsbrook Drive
Houston
77045
*Polling locations are subject to change up until Election Day.