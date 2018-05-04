× Teen shot seven times behind Baytown Valero gas station, man shot in arm trying to intervene

BAYTOWN, Texas— The Baytown Police Department is investigating after a shootout at a Valero gas station Thursday night.

Officers responded to a disturbance call inside an alleyway behind a Valero in the 3100 block of Wisconsin Street and found a 16-year-old boy and a 50-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told detectives the disturbance began with the teen and seven others at the Valero near the intersection of Louisiana and Market Street. The 50-year-old man, who lived near the alleyway heard the disturbance and went outside to disburse the crowd. One of the men in the crowd left and returned moments later with a shotgun and fired multiple rounds.

The teen was shot several times by the shotgun pellets. The 50 year-old man was shot in the arm.

The teen was Life-Flighted to a nearby hospital where he underwent multiple surgeries. He is in stable condition and expected to survive.

The 50-year-old man was treated at Houston Methodist for minor injuries and released.

Witnesses descriptions helped officers locate the vehicle that fled the scene of the shooting. Three men in their 20s were detained and are currently undergoing questioning to determine their involvement.

Baytown Crimestoppers, are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact the Baytown Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 281-420-6617.