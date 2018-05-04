Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee challenges community to unify to help save HISD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee says she is on a mission to help rescue Houston area schools now that Houston ISD is in a funding crunch.

"And I want this district to be able to embrace and to receive a higher percentage of Federal dollars," Lee said during a press conference Friday.

The congresswoman says with the damages of Hurricane Harvey and the departure of HISD's superintendent, the district needs an all-hands-on-deck approach from the community to keep education expanding in the Bayou City.

"And of course, we need more teachers and certified teachers," she added. "And so our threats to our children are real."

In bringing several local leaders together, Lee says it's going to take community unity to keep Houston education running smoothly.

"And so many of you have heard the words it takes a village, I'm gonna say it takes a nation," the congresswoman said. "And it takes a world to be able to affirm our children."

University of Houston-Downtown President Dr. Juan Sánchez Muñoz also chimed in, "If there is anything we've learned from Harvey it's that that there is no challenge insurmountable for the will and capability of Houston and HISD."