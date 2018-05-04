Young employee charged after customer accidentally shot in head at Cypress gun range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A young employee of a Cypress gun range is facing serious charges after a customer was shot in the head.

A Harris County grand jury has indicted Tyler Sutton, 21, for manslaughter in an accidental shooting that killed a customer in December 2017.

Investigators said Sutton was working the counter at Hot Wells Shooting Range when he accidentally fired another customer's rifle, shooting a bullet through the window and into the parking lot, killing Joshua Cummings.

The sheriff's office is asking Sutton to turn himself in.

If convicted, he faces two to 20 years in prison.