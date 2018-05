Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON—A man was killed Friday night in a hit-and-run accident in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

According to HPD, a Ford Expedition struck the victim and dragged him 130-feet in a parking lot around 10 p.m. Friday on Renwick Drive.

Sargent D. Griffiths with HPD’s Crime Division said, “It appears that a vehicle struck a pedestrian and dragged him in the parking lot and failed to stop and render aid.”

Police continue to search for the hit-and-run suspect.