HPD: Stabber on the loose in North Houston

HOUSTON-- A man was stabbed in the neck in north Houston Friday night, while his aggressor fled, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD Homicide says the incident happened around 11 p.m. Friday near Berry Road and Madie Drive. While the police searched for the suspect, the injured man was transported to a hospital.

Officer R. Naughton with HPD’s Homicide Division added, “No witnesses, no suspects that we know of, we are collecting evidence of the scene. The victim is in critical condition, but expected to survive.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).