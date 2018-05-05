Rockets dominate Game 3 to take 2-1 lead over Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY – The Rockets came out firing on all cylinders on Friday night as they annihilated the Utah Jazz in Game 3 winning 113-92 to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. The Rockets would jump out to 70-40 lead at the half and would never look back as they avenged a Game 2 loss at the Toyota Center.

The Rockets were paced by Eric Gordon and James Harden as they both scored 25 points. Chris Paul would add 15 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists on the night. Clint Capela had another strong night as the center had 4 blocks as the Rockets D held Jazz rookie sensation Donovan Mitchell to just 10 points on 4-16 shooting.

Game 4 tips Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. in Salt Lake City.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video