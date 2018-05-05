Second hidden camera found in bathroom of Georgia Starbucks

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Police found a second hidden camera inside of the bathroom of the same Georgia Starbucks on Thursday, according to WGCL.

Police received a report of a video recording device after an employee found it in the Old Milton Parkway coffee shop’s bathroom.

This is the second recording device found in the Starbucks on Old Milton Parkway. A woman said she noticed the small camera while using the restroom in April. The camera was located under a baby changing station located directly in front of the toilet seat, according to the police report.

A 17-year-old Cambridge High School student named Miranda Salgado became visibly upset while talking to a WGCL reporter. Salgado started to shake because she believes she may have been recorded.

“That’s such an invasion of privacy,” said Salgado. “I can’t even believe that they did that.”

Police said they are still reviewing the footage they recovered Thursday after a Starbucks employee was recorded going to the bathroom. Police say she’s the one who spotted the camera.

In the last incident, it was a customer who ended up calling 911.

“We are not sure if this is the same person or a copycat,” said Officer Howard Miller with the Alpharetta Police Department.

Miller says investigators are doing everything they can to track down the perverted perpetrator, or perpetrators, but says for now everyone should be on heightened alert.

“Any time that someone uses the public restroom…probably do a quick look around to make sure there are no suspicious devices,” said Officer Miller.

We spoke with a Starbucks rep over the phone to ask how this could possibly happen twice. She said they were checking the bathrooms every 10 minutes before the camera was found, and say the camera could not have been there very long.

The spokesperson released the following statement to CBS46 after the incident, which reads, in part:

“Since the original incident, we’ve increased the rate of bathroom checks to prevent any foul play. Our partners (employees) moved swiftly once they found the device and called law enforcement. Any further questions should be directed to law enforcement.”