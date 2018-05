WASHINGTON– Former Manchester United coach Sir Alex Ferguson had surgery Saturday for a brain hemorrhage, according to a tweet from the team’s verified Twitter account.

“Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone surgery today for a brain haemorrhage,” the English team said. “The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to aid his recovery.

“His family request privacy in this matter. Everyone at Manchester United sends our very best wishes.”

Developing story — More to come