2 Injured in apparent road rage shooting

HOUSTON—Two people were shot in an alleged road rage incident in west Houston Saturday night, Houston Police Department said.

According to HPD, the gunfire erupted around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 12000 block of Richmond Avenue. Three vehicles were involved, and one person inside each car returned fire, police said.

Officer Katie Clark with HPD’s Homicide Division added “There are two victims that were transported to SW Memorial Herman hospital and are in stable condition.”

The investigation is ongoing, with one of the shooters having left the scene in a Dodge Charger.