HCC closed tomorrow due to social media threat

“The Houston Community College Central Campus, located at 1300 Holman Street, will be closed Monday, May 7 due to a shooting threat made on social media this weekend.

HCC takes all matters with implications for the security of its students, faculty and staff seriously. HCC and its police department are actively working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the threat in an effort to eliminate the risk of harm.

HCC will provide additional security at each of its other campuses while this matter is under investigation. All other HCC campus locations will be open on Monday, May 7.

All course finals that were scheduled at the Central Campus for Monday, May 7 have been rescheduled for Friday, May 11.

If you are aware of any information that would be helpful, please contact HCC PD at 713.718.8888. All updates will be available on our website, hccs.edu.”