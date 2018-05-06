HPD: SUV crashes into ambulance, with patients aboard and 2 EMS workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON—A driver crashed into an ambulance Sunday morning, injuring two medics and two patients, Houston Police Department said.

The incident happened on the SW freeway near Beechnut around 3 a.m., according to HPD. Apparently, the driver of a SUV failed to stop at a red light and slammed into the passenger’s side of the ambulance.

Sargent D. Griffiths with HPD’s Crime Division elaborated on the injuries of those involved, “I’m only aware of lacerations and soreness. They were transported to SW Memorial Hospital.”

The crash remains under investigation since the SUV driver fled the scene on foot.

No other vehicles were involved.