Lemonade Day in Houston teaches kids how to do business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Lemonade Day is an experiential learning program with the goal of teaching youth how to start, own and operate their own business - a lemonade stand.

The event started in 2007 and has since grown from 2,700 kids to over 55,000 kids in Houston.

This day is used to empower youth to become future business leaders and social advocates.

Each child that registers receives free materials that teach them the lessons of Lemonade Day like creating budgets, setting profit-making goals, serving customers, repaying investors, and giving back to the community.

Along the way, they hope to acquire skills in goal-setting, problem solving, and gain self-esteem critical for future success.

The kids keep all the money they make and are encouraged to spend some, save some and share some.