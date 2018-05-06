Martha Castex-Tatum scores big win in special election for District K Council Seat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Martha Castex-Tatum defeated eight other candidates to win the special election to fill the vacant District K Houston City Council seat.

It was a decisive win as she garnered 65 percent of the vote in Harris County and 36 percent in Fort Bend County.

Castex-Tatum says, "I want to thank the voters of District K. I think yesterday (Saturday) was phenomenal. The number of people who came and supported me through their vote, it was the best endorsement I could see. The thing that I want the residents of District K to know that our office will continue to be accessible and responsive. One of the thing that we pride ourselves on in District K is really working to restore people's faith in government every single day.

She used to work as Director of Constituent Services for the late council member Larry Green, who passed away on March 6.