Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested suspect accused of fatally hitting a man with a shovel

CONROE, Texas—A man who allegedly hit a victim in the face with a shovel handle during an attack on April 27 in the early morning hours, and later died of injuries was arrested Sunday morning, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

Thanks to the assitance of our citizens and the dedicated, hard work of law enforcement Thomas Lyn Barringer, was arrested this morning at 2:00 am by members of the MCSO SWAT Team. Barringer was arrested at 8350 Piney Shores Dr Conroe, TX. ⠀

According to Montgomery County officials, Thomas Lyn Barringer, 26, was arrested around 2 a.m. in the 8300 block of Piney Shores Drive, by the MCSO SWAT Team.

Charges are pending. The suspect is in custody.