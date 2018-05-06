Pakistan’s Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal shot and injured

(CNN) — Pakistan’s Interior Minister, Ahsan Iqbal, was shot and wounded in his shoulder while attending a provincial assembly meeting in Narowal, Punjab province, according to Imran Kishwar, Narowal district police.

“As he got out of a car, a young man shot him. The assailant has been apprehended,” Kishwar said.

Police identified the shooter as Abid Hussain, a 21-year-old from Neelum village in Narowal, Punjab.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has “strongly condemned” the attack on Mr. Ahsan Iqbal and has called for an immediate report on the incident from the Inspector General of Punjab Police, according to a statement from his office.

Chief Minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif issued a statement on Twitter strongly condemning the attack.

“Those who indulged in this heinous act will be brought to justice,” he said, adding that he had spoken to Iqbal and he was in “high spirits.”

He also warned that his party, the Pakistan Muslim League, “will not be browbeaten into submission.”

In a short statement on Twitter, US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale said, “The United States condemns the attack on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal today. We wish him a speedy recovery.”