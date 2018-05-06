Suspect arrested after shooting at Pearland Town Center

PEARLAND, Texas—A man has been arrested after a dispute led to the shooting injury  of one person Saturday in Pearland Town Center, Pearland Police Department said.

According to Pearland police, officers were dispatched to the 11300 block of Broadway Street. Apparently, the gunfire erupted after a verbal dispute inside a wax center around Saturday afternoon. Both men were asked to leave the business and minutes after, the suspect shot the victim outside the store.

The suspect, Jeremy Axel, 32, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

