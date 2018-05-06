Suspect arrested after shooting at Pearland Town Center

PEARLAND, Texas—A man has been arrested after a dispute led to the shooting injury of one person Saturday in Pearland Town Center, Pearland Police Department said.

Pearland – The Pearland Police Department is currently investigating a report of shots fired at Pearland Town Center. On Saturday, May 5th 2018, Pearland Police Officers were dispatched to the Pearland Town… https://t.co/YeSM4lxDL9 — Pearland Police (@PearlandPD) May 5, 2018

According to Pearland police, officers were dispatched to the 11300 block of Broadway Street. Apparently, the gunfire erupted after a verbal dispute inside a wax center around Saturday afternoon. Both men were asked to leave the business and minutes after, the suspect shot the victim outside the store.

The suspect, Jeremy Axel, 32, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.