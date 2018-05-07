61-year-old pedestrian killed during hit-and-run in southwest Houston, police say 

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a 61-year-old man over the weekend.

Investigators said the driver of a black Ford Expedition struck the victim around 10 p.m. Saturday as he walked in the 5600 block of Bellaire Boulevard. The suspect continued to drive away, police said.

The man was pronounced dead by Houston Fire Department paramedics. His identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4065 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS .