HOUSTON — What do you know about melanoma? No! Not the first lady of the United States...that's Melania, who is also making news today as she rolled out her own agenda as first lady in a speech. Melanoma is a type of skin cancer— and May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month!
Closing Comments: Skin Cancer Awareness Month
-
Stay protected! On National Melanoma Awareness Day, 90 degree weather scorches Houston
-
New details emerge as rare eye cancer cases continue to baffle experts
-
Can you vaccinate yourself against cancer?
-
Rare form of eye cancer not so rare after all— at least it seems that way in these two states!
-
Softball to the gut may have saved Washington man’s life
-
-
UTMD Anderson Cancer Center offering free skin cancer screening at Houston Open
-
Memphis woman Black Lives Matters sign upsets neighbors
-
Melania Trump to announce formal platform Monday during Rose Garden ceremony
-
9/11 hero who saved hundreds dies of cancer at age 45
-
9/11 hero who saved hundreds dies of cancer at age 45
-
-
Former cancer patient now a doctor at the hospital that helped her survive
-
John McCain in book excerpt: ‘I don’t know how much longer I’ll be here’
-
Barbara Bush remembered for ‘devotion to country and family’