First Lady Melania Trump unveils her ‘Be Best’ platform

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Melania Trump announced her mission as first lady by unveiling her 'Be Best' campaign for children.

"There are too many critical issues facing children today so the three main pillars of "Be Best" will include well-being, social media use and Opioid abuse," she announced.

"Everywhere she has gone Americans have been touched by her sincerity, moved by her grace, and lifted by her love," President Donald Trump said.

"In my time as First Lady of the United States, I will make every effort to 'be best' at championing the many successful well-being programs in existence today, and teach the tools and skills for emotional, social and physical well being," the FLOTUS added.

She also plans to focus on helping children battling drug addictions and other unique challenges.

"I will also work to shine a spotlight on the people, organizations and programs across the country that are helping children overcome the many issues they're facing as they grow up," she announced.

Melania Trump has made history by being only the second First Lady of the United States to be born outside of America.

"I will continue to travel and speak to children directly about both their victories and difficult realities they face," she added.

Now, making America's children her focus, the first lady hopes to make a real difference.

"Together, let's encourage children to dream big, think big and do all they can to be best in everything that they do," she admonished.

That sounds like a message the whole country can support!