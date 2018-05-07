Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees meets to take re-zoning models to ease district growth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUGAR LAND - Fort Bend ISD held its Board of Trustees meeting Monday night to take up several items of business including a new 2018 Facilities Master Plan for the district, which includes some potential re-zoning to help ease overcrowding at Sienna Plantation's Ridge Point High School.

Superintendent Dr. Charles Dupre recommended to the Board to approve the 2018 Master Plan, but many parents are up in arms over the proposed re-zoning....wanting their kids to stay put and not be 'uprooted.'

However, just because the Board approves the Master Plan doesn't set anything in stone and nothing will change in the upcoming 2018 - 2019 school year.

The plan just creates a framework for district officials to anticipate future growth trends and try to get ahead of the curve.

The district is coming off an impressive win Sunday night at HEB's Excellence in Education Awards, where Fort Bend ISD was named Texas' best large district and received a $100,000 grant!

With any re-zoning on the horizon, bet the district can use every extra penny it gets!