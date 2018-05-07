HPD: Suspect arrested after shootout with deputies outside nightclub in MacGregor area

HOUSTON — A man accused of firing several shots at nightclub goers and then turning his gun at two Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputies is behind bars Monday and facing serious charges, according to the Houston Police Department.

Corey Teamer, 24, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant.

Investigators said the officers were working an extra job as security at The Address nightclub in the 3300 block of Old Spanish Trial on April 23 when a disturbance broke out between several men in the venue’s parking lot around midnight. According to the deputies, the group ran across the street where Teamer pulled a pistol out of his waistband and started firing at the other patrons.

The deputies responded — identifying themselves as officers and instructing the suspect to drop his weapon — but the suspect stop stopped and began firing several times at the sheriffs. The officers fired back before Teamer allegedly took off on foot towards Highway 288 westbound and then southbound until deputies lost sight of him.

The suspect was later identified as Teamer after further investigation. He was taken into custody Friday without incident, according to the police department.