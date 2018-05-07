Suspect kills innocent driver during chase in west Houston, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- A suspect killed an innocent driver during a police chase in west Houston Sunday night, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 5 and the Houston Police Department.

The incident started around 9 p.m. in the 8800 block of the Katy Freeway.

According to investigators, a Precinct 5 deputy tried to pull over a driver who was speeding on the Katy Freeway. The driver, 19-year-old Juan Jesus Sosa-Montes stopped on the freeway's exit ramp, but as the deputy attempted to approach the suspect's vehicle, he sped away from the scene.

Sosa-Montes exited the freeway ramp, ran a red light on Blalock Road and collided with a blue Nissan Rogue, investigators said. The driver of the Nissan struck a pole and died at the scene.

Both the suspect and his passenger were transported to the hospital in critical condition, investigators said. Sosa-Montes is charged with murder and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.