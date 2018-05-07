VIDEO: Man rescues deer from Lake Conroe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONROE, Texas -- A lucky deer in the Lake Conroe area was saved by a brave, quick-thinking Montgomery County resident.

On Sunday morning, the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office got a call for a deer rescue.

It turned into a team effort as one resident jumped into the lake to save the deer and lake patrol helped pull him out. The deer was a little shaky at first, but seemed to get moving just fine once back on the grass. Precinct 1 shared the rescue video to Facebook and it's already received over 20,000 views

Constables Lieutenant Tim Cade says they get calls like this all the time and do their best to save wildlife. With summer just around the corner, the constable’s office wants to remind people visiting the lake to stay alert and keep their eyes open for people and wildlife struggling in the water.