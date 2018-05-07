Massive New Zealand sinkhole impresses scientists

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ZEALAND -- What's thought to be the largest known sinkhole in New Zealand's North Island has scientists excited.

The sinkhole, located near the city of Rotorua, is in a region called Earthquake Flat and was found on a local farm. According to geologist Bradley Scott, the sinkhole could have been forming for up to 100 years after years of rainfall slowly eroded the farm's limestone rock foundation.

Geologists say it has exposed volcanic deposits that reveal thousands of years of information over the area's volcanic past.

"What I see in the bottom of this hole is the original 60,000-year-old volcanic deposit that came out of this crater," Scott said.

Although sinkholes are common in the area, it's the scale of the crater that has scientists coming to investigate. The sinkhole is believed to be six stories deep and the length of four Olympic size swimming pools.