Mother’s Day Gift: Honor your mom by helping motherless orphans

HOUSTON -- There are 8 million institutionalized children around the world, many of whom languish in orphanages without access to nutritious food, clean water, a quality education and medical care.

That’s why Miracle Foundation (an Austin -based international non-profit that brings life-changing care to orphaned children) is launching a unique Mother’s Day campaign. The 501(c)(3) charity hopes to raise funds by Mother’s Day (May 13th) for its ongoing work to support motherless children and, ultimately, find a loving family for every orphaned child.

Miracle Foundation invites people to participate in its Mother’s Day campaign by making a tax-deductible donation in honor of their mom (or other mother figure in their lives).

Zoe Littlepage, a spokesperson with the Miracle Foundation, sat down with CW39 Houston's Maggie Flecknoe to talk more about the organization and what your gift would go towards.

To make a donation click here.