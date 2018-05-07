RECALL: Nearly 50,000 pounds of Eddy brand smoked sausage pulled from Texas shelves due to contamination

HOUSTON — Oh, no! Here’s a good reason to check what’s in your fridge: a recall has been issued for sausage products made by Eddy Packing Company out in Yoakum, Texas.

Nearly 50,000 pounds of smoked sausage may be contaminated with hard plastic and should be returned or thrown away. The United States Department of Agriculture reports the problem was discovered after the company received complaints from a restaurant that pieces of white, hard plastic were found embedded in the sausage during slicing.

Click here to see Eddy Packing Company recall labels

According to the company, the recall is effective in California, Georgia, Illinois, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

The recalled products have a packing date between April 5 and 6, 2018 and are printed with establishment number “EST. 4800” inside the USDA inspection mark.

The company is pulling back sausage sold under the brand names Eddy, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Lowe’s and Carl’s.

These products can be found in the following stores:

Aldi

Costco

Fiesta

Kroger

Lowe’s

Sam’s Club

Sprouts

Walmart

Click here for more information regarding the recall.