Rockets look ahead to close out series against Utah Jazz in Game 5

HOUSTON — The NBA playoffs are heating up and the Rockets are on fire after winning back-to-back games in Salt Lake City— the latest Sunday’s 100 to 87 win over the Jazz in Game 4.

Chris Paul led the way with 27 points while likely MVP James Harden chipped in with 24, but it was Clint Capella who stole the show with 12 points 15 rebounds, and career playoff-high 6 blocks and 2 steals!

“He’s put himself in this position to go out there and play at a high level and do the things that we ask him to do every single night. I mean, he has our back, and it feels good to have somebody have our back like he does. He doesn’t get a lot of credit for it,” Harden said.

The Rockets are now back in Houston looking ahead to close out the series.

“Getting ready for a hard close out game, and I’m sure we’re going to get the best that they have. We just have to match it and beat it and see what they can do,” Head Coach Mike D’Antoni said. “We just gotta come out with the same mentality that we had the last two games ready to compete and defend,” Chris Paul added.

With the Rockets up three games to one on the Jazz, another win means a trip to the Western Conference Finals, where they’d likely face the defending champion Warriors.

Game 5 is scheduled to tip in the Toyota Center Tuesday at 7 p.m.