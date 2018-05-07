Several job fairs being held as Bay Area Regional Medical Center closes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER, Texas - Hundreds of employees at the Bay Area Regional Medical Center in Webster found out their jobs were terminated Friday as the hospital was shutting down. On Monday, it was all about moving forward as many employees came back to pick up their records and head out to job interviews.

Multiple hospital groups in Houston are hosting job fairs aimed at helping find employment for those who lost their jobs at Bay Area Regional.

HCA Gulf Coast Division opened a career fair at the Clear Lake Regional Medical Center Heart and Vascular Hospital. HCA Healthcare has 14 hospitals in Houston and the southeast Texas region. The job fair will continue through Wednesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday, May 8-9: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Clear Lake Regional Medical Center Heart and Vascular Hospital

495 Medical Center

Webster, Texas 77598

More information can be found at HCAGulfCoast.com/Careers.

Memorial Hermann is also putting on a career fair at Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.

Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital, Professional Building 2nd floor classroom Tuesday, May 8: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 9: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can register to attend here.