Stay protected! On National Melanoma Awareness Day, 90 degree weather scorches Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The heat is on! It’s an “ozone action day,” and the first day of 90-degree temperatures in Houston for 2018.

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and the first Monday in May is “National Melanoma Awareness Day.”

As the weather gets oppressively hot, we tend to remember a little more often to lather up.

Thing is, it shouldn’t matter how hot it is. Experts say folks should be putting on sunscreen every day!

“Put it on every single day, you brush your teeth in the morning and put your sunscreen on. Just think about it as your protection, it’s like your seat belt, you put your seat belt on every time you get in the car, every time you get up in the morning, you put your sunscreen on,” said Dr. Esta Kronberg, dermatologist.

Skin cancer can kill. One in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime, and Melanoma accounts for 5% of all skin cancers. Melanoma also accounts for 71% of skin cancer deaths.

Let’s talk detection.

“You want to look for the A-B-C-D’s. You want to look for asymmetry, irregular borders, color variation, and diameter of the mole. The main thing is you just want to look for any mole that’s black. That’s the most common melanoma. The biggest misconception, people think a mole they were born with cannot be cancerous. And actually, moles that change that you were born with are more apt to become cancerous, so it’s the opposite of what people think," said Kronberg.