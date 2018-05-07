Suspect with violent history arrested after man stabbed multiple times at SW Houston apartment, police say

HOUSTON — A suspect with prior warrants for murder and aggravated assault is finally behind bars after a brutal attack that left one man critically injured in the Westwood area over the weekend.

Josue David Celis-Maltes, 38, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being connected to a recent stabbing.

Houston police responded to the Happy Home Apartments in the 10000 block of Club Creek Drive around 10:40 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said the victim — identified as 29-year-old Walter Rubino — had been in an argument with several other residents and an acquaintance, who was visiting.

Celis-Maltes reportedly pulled out a knife during the altercation and stabbed the victim multiple times, including twice in the chest area near his heart.

Rubino was taken to the hospital in stable but critical condition when paramedics arrived. He is expected to survive his injuries, according to police officials on Saturday.

The suspect was later arrested without incident while sitting in a vehicle at another apartment complex nearby.