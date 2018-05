Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- You know what time it is— time for the Week in Music with Scott Sparks! This week, there will be plenty of great acts to keep H-Town bumping!

May 8

Ghost at Revention Music Center

May 10

Miles Kennedy at House of Blues

Blood Sweat & Tears at Dosey Doe

May 12

Papa Roach at Revention Music Center

Lynyrd Skynyrd and Bad Company at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands

May 13

Gypsy Kings at House of Blues