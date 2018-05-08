Body cam footage released of Sugar Land police officers’ dramatic lake rescue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUGAR LAND, Texas - When you take the plunge in Sugar Land, you sure can count on the local police. Several officers saved a woman`s life as her car was quickly sinking in a local lake.

911 was called around 6:30 Saturday morning about a speeding car that had jumped a curb. It ended up several hundred feet offshore in a man-made lake at Meadowcroft and Westcott. Patrol units arrived within minutes but had to act fast. The only option was to go jump in a lake!

They knew, danger may have been lurking just below the surface. This lake is a well-known home for gators and snakes. Despite the possible wrath of reptiles, these cops were on a mission. They had to smash a window to pull the woman out. Just in the nick of time, too.

She managed to escape uninjured. But her car went under right after the dramatic rescue. She told police she fell asleep at the wheel before losing control.

We've all heard about the dangers of drinking and driving. Here`s a suggestion when cruising near water: stay awake rather than sinking while driving!

