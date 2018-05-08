Federal judge orders relocation of over 1,000 inmates during summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Starting Wednesday morning, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice will begin moving more than 1,000 inmates from one hot Texas prison to 11 different air-conditioned facilities for the rest of the summer.

On Tuesday, a federal judge signed off on a Texas court-ordered proposal to move "medically-sensitive" inmates from the Pack Unit near College Station. The proposal was issued after a judge in July ordered that air conditioning must be provided for vulnerable inmates.

Almost 75% of Texas prisons and state jails have no air conditioning in the inmates' living areas, and at some prisons, like the Pack Unit, temperatures regularly get above 100 degrees.

Most of the qualified inmates will go to the privately run prison in Diboll, Texas near Lufkin and to the Travis County State Jail. Fewer than 200 prisoners will be moved to nine other units throughout the state that require medical equipment or wheelchair accessibility.

The transfer of inmates will begin at 4 a.m. Wednesday and must be concluded within the following three weeks. But because this is only a temporary order, inmates will eventually be moved back to the Pack Unit. No precise date for the prisoners' return has been set, but the initial transfer order was given in July and lasts 90 days.