HPD: Convicted sex offender charged in 2011 rape, murder of local woman 

HOUSTON — A convicted sex offender was arrested Tuesday after he was connected to the violent 2011 rape and murder of a local woman, the Houston Police Department said.

Joseph Richard Reyes, 31, is charged with capital murder.

His alleged victim, Natalie Ochoa, 31, was left for dead in the 4100 block of River Drive on the morning of Dec. 16, 2011. Investigators said Ochoa had been beaten, strangled and sexually assaulted.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

DNA was collected from her body and a male suspect profile was developed. However, despite investigation of numerous known associates, no DNA matches were found.

In 2018, Reyes was convicted of an unrelated sexual offense and was required to provide DNA as a condition of his probation and registration. His DNA was subsequently matched to the unidentified male profile, and other evidence was developed indicating his involvement in Ochoa’s death.

Police said Reyes was arrested without incident.