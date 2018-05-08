HPD: Suspects charged, arrested after man found shot to death in apartment parking garage near Memorial area

HOUSTON — The last of two suspects wanted after a man was shot and killed in a parking garage in the Memorial area was arrested Tuesday, the Houston Police Department confirmed.

Jace Weeks and Devyn Durham, both 19, are charged with murder.

Durham was arrested after being chased by Angelina County sheriff’s deputies and Huntington police, during which shots were reportedly fired. The suspect remains in custody at the Angelina County Jail.

On Monday, Weeks turned himself into the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Sam Kyle James, 31, was found unresponsive at the Domain West Apartment parking garage in the 600 block of Dairy Ashford around 11:55 p.m. on April 30.

Investigators said James died from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Houston firefighters. The victim’s girlfriend claims James was going to meet someone in the garage.

The motive for the shooting has yet to be reported.