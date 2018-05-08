Inside Story: A survey to stop sexual harassment in the workplace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - With all we've endured and overcome in this country, one would think sexual harassment would be a thing of the past. Right?

Yet, allegations against Matt Lauer, Harvey Weinstein, and former CBS News anchor Charlie Rose, among others, keep bringing up the issue.

It's no wonder B3OND, a survey and analytic company, would get involved.

CEO Heather Yanak says it was Harvey Weinstein’s decades of alleged sexual abuse becoming front page fodder that convinced the Houston attorney along with long-time college Tracy Davis Bradly to launch the company.

B3OND offers a line of anonymous surveys and other analytics, among other things, that allows a company to assess the prevalence of sexual harassment among its staff. Now the surveys are in eight languages and are affordable to all companies no matter how small.

Who's ready to let their anonymous voices be heard in an effort to curb sexual harassment in the workplace in today's Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.