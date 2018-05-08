It’s teacher appreciation day, but what about their pay?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — It's Teacher Appreciation Day, so lets show teachers some love.

"The teachers I had molded me into who I am today," said Kevin Huntley, a Houston father.

Businesses and restaurants are honoring educators by giving free food and discounts to teachers.

Today you can get free chicken sandwiches at Chick-Fil-A, a free box combo at Raising Canes, or a buy one get one free bowl, burrito or salad at Chipotle.

You must show a valid teacher ID.

While we show appreciation today, what about year-long when it "counts in a teacher's bank account.

Teachers around the nation agree they're not paid enough. Arizona teachers went on a six day strike that closed nearly all of the state`s schools.

The educators only came back to work after the state gave them a 20 percent salary raise over three years and some extra funding for public education. Arizona is not the only state as teacher unrest has rocked Oklahoma, West Virginia, and Kentucky.

In Colorado Districts even moved to a four-day school week.

The average teacher pay nationally is just over $59,000 per year, according to the National Education Association. In the states where teachers have walked out, average pay is generally much lower.