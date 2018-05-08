New Jersey high school gets backlash over new policy allowing anyone to join cheer squad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER, N.J. — Hold up, cheerleaders! Your days of dominating the school may be over.

At least, for cheerleaders at East Hanover High School in New Jersey, where a new policy has some girls ecstatic but others ready to run for the hills because now— anyone who wants to be a cheerleader can join the team!

Yep, after a parent complained about their child not making the cut, the athletic director decided to change team policy, which has ignited some protests from those who originally made the team.

"I came up here to state that I did not put in 18 months of work to lead up to this moment, just to be told it didn't matter, anymore," sophomore student Jada Alcontara insisted.

"I tried my hardest," fellow student Stephanie Krueger cried. "Now everything is going away because of one child who did not make the team. And their parent complained, so now all my hard work has been thrown out the window!"

The school administration claims the change came due to an "irregularity in the selection process."

After some parents protested the new policy, they say the high school principal threatened to shut down the whole program.

Now the school board is evaluating the decision.

Some bystanders are leading their own 'jeers' about the policy, posting comments like "These kids will never know how to function in the real world." And other criticism like are moms going to call "an employer and up and complain that their child didn't get a job they applied for?"

Looks like in the end, some folks just aren't in the mood to be of good cheer!