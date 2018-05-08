President Trump pulls U.S. out of Iran nuclear deal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON— At last, the suspense is over for President Trump's big decision on Iran.

"The United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal," the president announced.

Trump's critics were quick to blast the president's decision, with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi issuing a statement saying, "this rash decision isolates America, not Iran."

"Why on earth would you voluntarily by choice decide we're going to pull out?" a befuddled former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry questioned.

"I think it's going to drive a wedge between us and our allies, and it's only going to accelerate the possibility of Iran getting a nuclear weapon," former Senior Advisor to President Obama David Axelrod suggested.

But the president's backers disagree with Texas Congressman John Culberson stating, "this was a bad deal from the start, and I'm heartened that this misguided agreement has come to an end."

"Not only does the deal fail to halt Iran's nuclear ambitions, but it also fails to address the regime's development of ballistic missiles that could deliver nuclear warheads," Trump insisted.

Iran's president addressed his nation, calling Trump's move "psychological warfare" and they are ready to start nuclear enrichment, if needed.

For their part, the Iranians seem to be waiting to see how the rest of the world responds to the U.S. decision, especially key countries that were also signed on to the deal like Russia, China, France, and Germany.

So far, Germany, the U.K., and France issued a joint statement expressing "regret" and "concern" about the decision.

So now it's the world's turn to answer...do we stay in, or do we pull out?