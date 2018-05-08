× WATCH LIVE: News conference held on ‘hero deputies’ who stopped suicidal man from jumping off North Freeway overpass

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office spoke to the public Tuesday about the “hero” deputies who risked their own lives to prevent a suicidal man from jumping off a freeway overpass Sunday.

Deputies J. Leal and R. Cruz were on patrol Sunday morning when they were dispatched to aid a suicidal man on the North Freeway at Richey Road. The deputies arrived to find a man dangling from the overpass, and put themselves in danger in order to pull the combative man to safety.

Leal suffered a knee injury during the incident.

The man the deputies rescued was taken to Ben Taub hospital with no physical injuries.